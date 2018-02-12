Yotes clinch the CCC regular season title

Portland,OR - The College of Idaho clinched the Cascade Conference regular-season title, topping 13th-ranked Warner Pacific, 64-55 for their 13th-straight win Saturday in Portland, Oregon.

The Yotes (23-5, 17-1 CCC) secured their third league crown in the past five seasons, punching their ticket to the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Championships, to be held in Sioux Falls, S.D., the second week in March.

It is the fifth time C of I has won the outright regular-season title, joining the 1996, 2004, 2014, 2015 teams. The Yotes return home to close out the regular-season, hosting Southern Oregon on Friday and Oregon Tech on Saturday.