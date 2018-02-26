Yotes advance to CCC Championship with win over SOU

Caldwell -

The College of Idaho is on to the title game against Warner Pacific with their big win against Southern Oregon last night at the JA Albertsons activity center. The Coyotes look to grab their 3rd conference title in five years.

"We just want to win it in front of our home crowd and hopefully we can do that," said Senior Guard Roosevelt Adams.

In December, the Yotes surrendered a season-high 100 points to southern Oregon. Fast forward to the semifinals of the cascade conference tournament and the coyotes limited SOU to just 50 total points and punched their ticket to the title game.

"We wanted to make sure they know who the better team is," said Senior Forward Aziz Leeks.

"It was just a tremendous effort by our guys. It means everything. We are so excited to be playing in the championship game at home on Tuesday night," said Head Coach Scott Garson.

The Yotes pushed on 13-0 C of I run over a three-minute stretch to blow the game wide open as the margin grew to as many as 21 points.

"We worked so hard in the summer wanting to get this moment and now we are here and hopefully we finish it off," said Adams.

The 4th ranked Yotes will host a top 15 battle for the Cascade Conference Championship with 13th ranked Warner Pacific on Tuesday night. It will be the Yotes first-ever home television broadcast in program history with the game being aired on root sports northwest.

"We get to host it in our house it's going to be such a great atmosphere. The guys wanted that so bad. I just couldn't be prouder of those guys right now," said Garson.

The Coyotes will be going for a hat trick Tuesday with Warner Pacific with both meetings in the regular season.

"They are a really good team it's going to come down to our ability to defend rebound and make some important shots in clutch times," said Garson.

"There is always something we gotta fix. Maybe the extra pass defense but right now I'm just going to just enjoy this moment," said Adams.

Under Head Coach Scott Garson, the Yotes are 4-0 at home in league title games. The Yotes are already a lock for the national tournament and a win Tuesday would likely make them a number one seed heading into the NAIA National Tournament.