WSU QB Tyler Hilinski found dead in apparent suicide

PULLMAN, WA - In Washington state quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead in his apartment of an apparent suicide, Pullman police confirmed his death today. Pullman police went to his apartment after Hilinski did not show up for practice.

Hilinski was the backup for the Cougars star quarterback Luke Falk. Against Boise State, on September 9th he was 25-for-33 for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Hilinkski came off the bench to help the Cougars come from behind by 21 points in the 4th quarter for an overtime win 47-44 in triple overtime.

The junior was found deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or needs help. Call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.