Wilson To Participate In 2018 All-Star Football Challenge

Dan Hawk
5:53 PM, Jan 29, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Cedrick Wilson #1 of the Boise State Broncos runs wit the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boise State won 38-28. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

David Becker
Fresh off his Senior Bowl game in Mobile, Alabama former Boise State Bronco Cedrick Wilson will take part in the State Farm All-Star football challenge.

In the senior bowl, he had one catch for four yards.

This season he had six 100-yard receiving games as well as a pair of 200-yard games.

The All-Star Football Challenge is yet another postseason notch in Wilson’s belt after a record-breaking 2017 campaign for Boise State. Wilson caught 83 passes for a Boise State single-season record 1,511 yards along with seven touchdowns this past season, being named to the All-Mountain West First Team.

The skills challenge will take place on February 2nd and then from their Wilson will train for the NFL draft which begins in April.

