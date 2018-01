Mobile, AL -

In Mobile, Alabama former Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson took part in the Senior Bowl.

Wilson finished the game with one catch for four yards. The bronco star wideout also had a fumble in the game trying to make a bigger play with the hook and ladder at the end of the first half. Cedrick got hit while trying to lateral.

Wilson will now get set for this year's NFL draft at the end of April.