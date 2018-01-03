Will Kellen Moore retire for a coaching job?

Dallas, TX -

According to multiple reports former Boise State quarterback, Kellen Moore is contemplating retirement in order to pursue a coaching career.

Moore recently lost the Dallas Cowboys backup job to rookie Cooper Rush. Kellen has been praised by several individuals regarding his football knowledge.

He didn't see the field this year and his only regular season playing time came in 2015 when he passed for nearly 800 yards and four touchdowns with six interceptions.