Will Boise State have any players drafted to the NFL?

BOISE — The NFL Draft is April 29 - May 1 with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking first.

But does Boise State have a chance at any of their players getting drafted this year?

"They have had a player drafted every year since 2010," Ron Counts, Idaho Statesman Boise State football beat writer said. "There is a good chance that will happen again this year."

The Bronco's top prospects include tight end, John Bates, and cornerback, Avery Williams.

“My ultimate goal is to make a huge impact at the next level and be one of the best to do it," Williams said.

"I have been dreaming about this moment since I was four years old," Bates said. "Hopefully things work out and things go good, so I am super stoked."

Counts expects Bates to be the highest-round pick Boise State will have this year.

"Hes a guy I see in that fifth to sixth round range," Counts said. "I think John Bates size alone gets him drafted. He is just such a great blocker."

Counts predicts Williams to get drafted anywhere in the sixth or seventh round, or maybe even going undrafted.

"Avery is going to go down as the special teams player in Boise state history, but one of the best in college football," Counts said. "Nine special teams touchdowns he has a neck for blocking kicks and blocking punts and you just cant teach those kinds of things."

But, in order to get drafted Williams will have to switch positions.

"For a team to spend draft capitol on him they are going to have to really love him at special teams," Counts said. "He is going to be a project any where else. Alot of mock drafts have him going anywhere I have seen the Packers, Cowboys, and Steelers."

The NFL draft starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29 on ABC.