Wide Receivers impress in Spring Game

BOISE -

Boise State wrapped up their spring portion of their schedule with their annual spring game at Albertson's stadium. The offense stole the show for the 8600 fans that attended the game yesterday.

The quarterbacks that saw field combined to throw 439 yards and five touchdowns. Senior quarterback Brett Rypien tossed four touchdowns and had 267 yards through the air. His backup Chase Cord added one score and connected on 7-for-10 for 67 yards.

Rypien's new favorite targets on the edge impressed Octavius Evans led all Broncos with five catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and A.J. Richardson finished with four catches for 117 yards and two scores.

"Had a great week of practice I felt like Brett was throwing good balls we just kept playing hard Coach Kiseau always tells us when the ball comes to you just try and make the play cause you don't get that many opportunities to go down the field," said Wide Receiver Octavius Evans.

"I'm excited about this group I like what we have done. We have a ways to go. I'm excited to bring in the new guys into this group,” said Head Coach Bryan Harsin