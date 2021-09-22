Broncos open up Mountain West Conference play against Utah State

BOISE — Boise State kicks off Mountain West Conference play Sat., Sept. 25 against Utah State. The Broncos are looking to get back on the winning side of things after a tough one-point loss against Oklahoma State this past weekend.

“It’s all about what did we learn, how do we move forward, and how do we apply that to our process?," Head Coach Andy Avalos said.

His message to the team this week as they head into conference play and start their quest for the conference title was quite simple.

“We’ve obviously shown flashes of what we are capable of becoming, we just need to be way more consistent,” Avalos said.

This includes improving their second-half offensive performance, something that has been lacking so far this season, especially in the third quarter.

“I just got to do a better job of communicating with our staff and players on what we need to get done in the third quarter, and we have to get off to the same start and mindset and urgency that we do in the first half,” Tim Plough, Boise State's Offensive Coordinator said.

"And our guys are working to do so. That starts with our fundamentals and our discipline to be able to execute those consistently and build that confidence," Avalos said. "Where does mentality come from? It comes from having the confidence and the tools and that is on us as coaches."

Another big challenge the Broncos will face this week is Utah State's offense.

“They go fast, and they run the ball effectively, and they use multiple schemes within their run game," Avalos said. "They will adjust quickly so we will have to adjust throughout the game."

The Broncos have won 21 consecutive conference openers, and are looking to make that 22 against the 3-0 Aggies. But, they'll have to wake up early to do it.

"We operate year-round in the morning and much to the guy's delight we are here at 6:30 in the morning," Avalos said. "It is going to be a challenge. This is a great team that we have to be ready to go against in their home stadium at 10 a.m. on the road."

The game kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Logan, Utah. You can catch the game live on CBS.