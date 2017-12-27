Vander Esch will be represented by BTI Sports

Dan Hawk
5:49 PM, Dec 26, 2017
7:55 PM, Dec 26, 2017

Dan Hawk

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Leighton Vander Esch #38 of the Boise State Broncos celebrates with the trophy after the Broncos defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boise State won 38-28. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

David Becker
BOISE - After declaring for the NFL draft this past week, former Bronco linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has found the agent that will represent him as he trains in Arizona to get ready for the draft.  Esch has signed with Ron Slavin of BTI sports.

The agent Slavin represents a handful of former Broncos like George Iloka, Charles Leno, Orlando Scandrick, and Darian Thompson just to name a few.  Vander Esch was the mountain west defensive player of the year and was the MVP of the mountain west title game.

He finished the year with 141 tackles and 4 sacks.  The NFL draft is set to take place April 26th in Arlington Texas at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

 

