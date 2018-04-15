Tyler Horton primed for a solid senior season

BOISE -

Coach Harsin and the staff had one last time before the team breaks for fall camp to evaluate players. One of the participants has already shown that he belongs in a football uniform, Cornerback Tyler Horton.

This will be his final year with the Broncos and he wants to make this year a special one.

"I do feel old,” said Horton.

Horton has a ton of leadership having started 28 games, the most for any player that plays on defense. He understands that this is it and it’s time to shine.

"It's slowly going to end playing as a Bronco since my freshman year working with the older guys and working towards my leadership role and helping out the younger guys and just try and leave that tradition going on as far as the veteran helping out the youngsters its just been joyful and I've enjoyed every bit of it,” said Horton.

Horton was a first-team All-Mountain West selection last year after having two interceptions a season ago. He also had a time-high 11 pass break-ups and 13 passes defended.

The underclassmen will lean on him to understand the game. He expects to have an even bigger role this season after losing Leighton Vander Esch to the NFL.

"I'm excited to see what it's going to be Leighton deserves everything that's coming with that for him to go to the next level with this. One thing I know whoever is going to get his spot they are going to make the most of it. I'm excited to see who is exactly going to get that," said Horton.

Horton suffered an injury towards the end of last year and was unable to play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon. He says this season is all about turning the page and hopes of getting a shot at the NFL.

"If your number is called its time for you to shine no matter if you start the first game or if you start the last game. You always gotta prepare that you are going to be thrown into that game so when it does happen you just pick up the ball and roll with it," said Horton.