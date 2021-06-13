Treasure Valley adds a new baseball team, Canyon County Spuds

CALDWELL — Not only are sports in the Treasure Valley rebounding from the pandemic, but they're also growing.

The Canyon County Spuds is a new collegiate summer baseball team that plays at Wolfe Stadium in Caldwell.

"It is fun to watch baseball and be at a live game again," Tick Sweet, a fan at the Spuds game said.

But, beyond the opportunities the team is giving college baseball players during the summer, there's also a lot to offer fans.

Brisket nachos, two-dollar beers, and a competitive baseball game are just some of the things you can expect at Wolfe Stadium.

"I got a signed autograph and it is fun to be out here," Caleb Wagner, a fan at the Spuds game said.

The Spuds are a part of the Expedition Collegiate Summer Baseball League, an opportunity for college players to get more reps in before their season begins.

“Baseball players are improving every year, so being able to come out in the summer and getting 60 plus games in and to get you better and ready for next year is huge,” Noah Stevens, Spuds pitcher said. “I’ve learned a lot just being able to communicate with your teammates, and my confidence level has increased a lot on the mound by being able to command my pitches.”

There are a few players from Idaho, but most of the team comes from all over the country. But, it's not just about getting experience on the field, it's about being a positive member of our community and impacting our youth.

“It is kind of crazy. Not too long ago I was going to games and looking up to those dudes, and that is what you are trying to be is someone that other people can look up to and kids can look up to," Henry Clark, Spuds pitcher said.

Wolfe Field is the place to be this Summer with great baseball, food, and fun! Come make memories that will last a lifetime at the next Spuds home game! #gospuds #tatertown #spudsnation #canyoncountyspuds #wolfefield #spudsmerch @Exp_League pic.twitter.com/SGLXFAgPZo — spudsbaseball (@spudsbaseball) June 7, 2021

“Talking to little kids, being able to sign a baseball for them, I remember when I was little going to games and getting my baseballs signed so its really cool experience to talk with the youth and get them ready cause maybe one day they’ll come out here and play for the Spuds,” Stevens said.

Between every inning, the team brings kids out on the field for fun competitions like dizzy bat, potato toss, and races around the bases.

To view the Spuds schedule, click here.

For more information on the team or games, click here.