Top 10 Non-Power 5 Conference CFB Teams of All Time according to Athlon Sports

Dan Hawk
10:54 PM, Jan 2, 2018
Boise State wide receiver Jerard Rabb dives into the end zone to tie the game at 35 with 7 seconds left to play during the Fiesta Bowl between Boise State and Oklahoma at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on January 1, 2007. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

Steve Grayson
GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 04: Titus Young #4 of the Boise State Broncos runs after a catch against Jason Teague #27 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl at the Universtity of Phoenix Stadium on January 4, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
Athlon sports is listing the top 10 non-power five conference college football teams of all time and Boise State made the list at two separate times. 

They made it at number 6 for their 2006 team in which Boise State was able to knock off Oklahoma in the Broncos first fiesta bowl. 

The second team that made the poll was the 2009 team where the Broncos finished with an undefeated regular season and beat TCU in the fiesta bowl. 
 

