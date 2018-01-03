Top 10 Non-Power 5 Conference CFB Teams of All Time according to Athlon Sports

Athlon sports is listing the top 10 non-power five conference college football teams of all time and Boise State made the list at two separate times.

They made it at number 6 for their 2006 team in which Boise State was able to knock off Oklahoma in the Broncos first fiesta bowl.

The second team that made the poll was the 2009 team where the Broncos finished with an undefeated regular season and beat TCU in the fiesta bowl.

