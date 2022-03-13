Tom Brady announces return to Buccaneers after short retirement stint

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — After a very short retirement, NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady announced his return, pledging to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady took to social media Sunday, announcing his decision to return to the field in the upcoming season.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady wrote on Twitter.

The announcement comes not long after Brady decided to step away from the game, writing in February, "I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

His lengthy retirement post thanked his teammates, coaches, competitors and fans, among many other important people, including his family.

The decision was one that caused confusion due to conflicting reports leading up to his official announcement. Brady had recently said that he hadn't made up his mind about retirement.

"When the time is right, I'll be ready to make a decision," Brady said on a podcast before his retirement announcement.

With his decision Sunday, Brady's legendary career continues.

In his 22 seasons, Brady has won seven Super Bowls — six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. He was named the NFL's most valuable player in 2007, 2010 and in 2017 and is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns.

The 44-year-old quarterback now embarks on season 23, back with the Bucs and ready to keep showing that age is nothing but a number.

