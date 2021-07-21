Watch
These are the NBA, WNBA players competing for gold on Team USA's basketball teams

David Becker/AP
United States' Zach LaVine (5) and Kevin Durant (7) defend against Nigeria's Chima Moneke during an exhibition basketball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 15:59:21-04

TOKYO — A combined total of 24 NBA and WNBA stars make up the U.S. men’s and women’s basketball teams competing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The U.S. is known for its star-studded rosters, which have helped both teams earn consecutive gold medals in the past few Olympics.

The men’s team is pursuing its fourth straight gold medal and the women’s team is hoping to top the podium for a seventh Olympics in a row.

Meet the men’s team:

Bam Adebayo

The 24-year-old forward-center plays for the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Devin Booker

The 24-year-old guard plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots past Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (Mark J. Rebilas/Pool Photo via AP)

Kevin Durant

The 32-year-old forward plays for the Brooklyn Nets. After coming out on top for Team USA in London and Rio, he could become the second man to win three Olympic gold medals after Carmelo Anthony.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant brings the ball down court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Jerami Grant

The 27-year-old forward plays for the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant moves against the Dallas Mavericks during an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Draymond Green

The 31-year-old forward plays for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jrue Holiday

The 31-year-old guard plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, who became the NBA champions on July 20 after defeating the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Keldon Johnson

The 21-year-old forward plays for the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Antonio, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Zach LaVine

The 26-year-old guard plays for the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Damian Lillard

The 31-year-old guard plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) passes the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

JaVale McGee

The 33-year-old center plays for the Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee (34) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Khris Middleton

The 29-year-old forward also plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA Champions.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Jayson Tatum

The 23-year-old forward plays for the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of Game 4 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Meet the women’s team

Ariel Atkins

The 24-year-old guard plays for the Washington Mystics.

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) in action during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Sue Bird

The 40-year-old guard plays for the Seattle Storm.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird brings the ball down court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of their WNBA basketball game Friday, June 11, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tina Charles

The 32-year-old center plays for the Washington Mystics.

Washington Mystics center Tina Charles (31) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks center Amanda Zahui B during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Napheesa Collier

The 24-year-old forward plays for the Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier passes during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Skylar Diggins-Smith

The 30-year-old guard plays for the Phoenix Mercury.

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) controls the ball during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

Sylvia Fowles

The 35-year-old center plays for the Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) passes the ball during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

Chelsea Gray

The 28-year-old guard plays for the Las Vegas Aces.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Brittney Griner

The 30-year-old center plays for Phoenix Mercury.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner grabs a rebound during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jewell Loyd

The 27-year-old guard plays for the Seattle Storm.

Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd in action against the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Breanna Stewart

The 26-year-old forward plays for the Seattle Storm.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots a free throw during the first half of their WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Diana Taurasi

The 39-year-old guard plays for the Phoenix Mercury.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) reacts to a call while playing against the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

A’ja Wilson

The 24-year-old forward plays for the Las Vegas Aces.

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2016, file photo, South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson looks for an open lane during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
