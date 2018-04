San Antonio, TX -

It appears Gonzaga will stay in the west coast conference for the upcoming season. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune Gonzaga will not be joining the Mountain West Conference. Even though they have had several negotiations with the mountain west.

The West Coast Conference made several changes to keep the Zags. The biggest change was to make their regular season schedule to better appease Gonzaga. That will allow Gonzaga to play fewer lower-rung conference teams that drag down their RPI.