BOISE -

The Broncos took to the field at Albertsons Stadium this morning, dealing with rain and cold conditions for their second practice of week two. So far in Spring Ball, the tight ends have stepped up big and impressed Coach Riddle.

“They got a big chore to replace Alec and Jake but I think we have the crew to do it,” said Riddle.

That's exactly what the Broncos will hope for this season. With tight ends, Jake Roh and Alec Dhaenens is gone, the six Tight Ends left on the roster are giving Coach Riddle plenty to choose from this Spring.

We have three guys that have significant playing experience and then walk on guys, Daniel Cantrell and Cody Shoemaker, are getting better out there,” said Riddle. “Two (more) guys (will join) in the fall so we will have plenty of depth and even right now we aren’t hurting for depth,” said Riddle.