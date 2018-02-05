Suspect in crash that killed NFL player was in US illegally, had been deported twice

INDIANAPOLIS -- The suspect in a crash that killed two people, including an Indianapolis Colts player, early Sunday morning is in the United States illegally, police say.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, along I-70 near Holt Road in Indianapolis.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was the passenger in an Uber vehicle when he got sick. The driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, pulled over on I-70 to help him.

Both men were outside the car when a black Ford F-150 drove into the shoulder and struck the car. Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected driver of the F-150, Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, first fled the scene on foot but was caught. Police reported they believe he was intoxicated and driving without a license.

On Monday, ISP detectives learned that Orrego-Savala first gave police a false name. Orrego-Savala is a citizen of Guatemala by birth, not Mexico as Marion County Jail records show. Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally, and has been previously deported in 2007 and 2009, police say.

Federal immigration officials have placed a hold on him.

Jackson, 26, played in all 16 games for the Colts in 2016. He started 8 games, recording 42 total tackles. He was injured for the 2017 season.

Current and former Colts teammates tweeted about Jackson's death, saying he was always happy and smiling.

Uber released the following statement about the incident: