Steve Caldwell officially joins Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR - Last month Boise State defensive line coach Steve Caldwell left the program to coach at the University of Arkansas. Well, today it was made official for Caldwell to become a member of the Razorbacks football coaching staff. The reason why he left Boise State wants to be closer to his family.

Here is what he had to say.



"I want to thank coach Harsin for giving me the opportunity to coach at such a special place. The future at Boise State is as bright as its past. The culture is strong, and the group we have is ready to make its mark, continuing what is already a strong tradition.

I have thoroughly enjoyed working with this staff and our players. Were it not for an opportunity to return home, a place where I will consistently get to be around my children and grandchildren, I envisioned Boise state as a place I could have stayed for years to come. Thank you to everyone in this community for their support, and go Broncos!" said Former Boise State Assistant Coach Steve Caldwell.

