Steelheads host final series against Eagles

BOISE -

The Idaho Steelheads take to the ice tomorrow night against the Colorado Eagles. They swept the first three games of their six-game super series with Colorado. This week will be the final regular-season series ever between the Steelheads and Eagles.

The Steelheads enter the series five points back of Colorado for the top spot in the mountain division.

"We have the momentum and we are playing the right way. I thought the guys battled hard today at practice and today we wanted to keep it short and make sure we care that good habit," said Head Coach Neil Graham.

The Steelheads have won five of their last six games and Idaho is the only team to win twice in regulation in Colorado this season.