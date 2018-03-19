BOISE - From grad assistant to overseeing the bronco stud group Spencer Danielson has shown head coach Bryan Harsin that he is ready to hit the ground running.

As a grad assistant, Danielson helped two players on the defense earn All-Mountain West honors. Curtis Weaver became the first freshman in conference history to be named to the first-team all-league.

When the Broncos were able to hire a 10th full-time coach it was a no-brainer to remove the grad assistant title and to make him a full-time coach.

"He is a guy that is very appreciative of the opportunity and that doesn't go unnoticed. One of the things he is first class in every way. He is passionate about what he is doing when there is a mistake made he takes it personally. I think he has a lot of things that are exciting to be around," said Head Coach Bryan Harsin.





