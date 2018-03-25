Special Teams a big emphasis for Kent Riddle

BOISE - Special teams had a breakout season last year with the help of Avery Williams on punt returning. Last year he took the first punt return of the season against Troy to the house. Boise State is looking for more of that fire this year.

Two touchdowns made their way by punt returns which is something we didn't see in 2016. Special teams coach Kent Riddle wants to capitalize even more this season.

"I would like us to see us score on a couple of kick off returns," said Riddle.

It was a huge improvement for the special teams who moved all the up to 12th in kickoff return yardage. The Broncos ranked 73rd the previous season.

"All this hard work paid off. Something good happened already. I think our guys had the belief if we just hang in there long enough and keep doing our job it's going to happen,” said Riddle.

The team will need to find new options to go within special teams as Cedrick Wilson is gone due to graduation. Spring practice has given Coach Riddle the chance to iron out the special team needs.

"We miss Ryan Wolpin he was a guy for us and he was a huge deal. I feel like we have some guys that can step up. Brock Barr was a guy that did a lot for us obviously. There were some other guys but those are the two right off the top of your head that really stand out and we are working hard to replace those guys," said Riddle.