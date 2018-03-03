Shot Clock is a big topic high school basketball

BOISE - A big topic of discussion at the state tournament this year has been whether or not the State of Idaho should adopt having a shot clock for both girls and boys high school basketball. Some teams have shown to stall in games in order to win.

There are eight states that use a shot clock for both boys and girls hoops. If you ask Boise State head coach Leon Rice he is in favor of adding a shot clock in the gem state.

"The shot clock belongs in high school basketball and it belongs at every level really. You want to see the action you want to see a lot of possessions and you don't want to see someone just dribble the ball out at half court," said Head Coach Leon Rice.