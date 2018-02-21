Shay Shaw rewriting history for Boise State

BOISE - A victory tomorrow night against the Rams would put the Broncos in first place in the conference and clinch a first-round bye at the Mountain West Tournament. If the cards fall the right way one bronco will also be making some history.

The Broncos have won four straight and are finding their stride just in time to finish their season with a bang. If everything goes to plan senior Shay Shaw is on the verge of becoming the first Bronco ever to go to three NCAA Tournaments in four years under head coach Gordy Presnell.

"I've expected it. I don't think people from home or anything like that expected it. I've always wanted to win and be an on a winning team and do what we do," said Senior Shay Shaw.

With that track record of success, it might come as no surprise that she's already the only Bronco with 1,000 points, 800 rebounds, and 200 assists in her career. That's good enough to rank in top 15 statistically for Boise State in program history.

"She is very unselfish she doesn't care what she does scoring or rebounding she just wants to contribute,” said Head Coach Gordy Presnell.

Shaw developed her skill set in high school where she won 2 Nevada girls state titles.

"Coming from a high school program that has won so much she is a winner and she has won here as well," said Presnell

She is set to play her final two regular-season college games at Taco Bell Arena with the hopes of winning the conference tournament and earning that final berth at the NCAA’s.