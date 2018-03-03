Senior night on Tap for Boise State vs. Wyoming

BOISE -

Tomorrow night we will close the Chapter of Chandler Hutchison in Bronco uniform at Taco Bell Arena. For the senior, it's been a wild and crazy four years for the kid from sunny California.

"Before we got Chris Sengfelder and Lexus Williams Chandler was the only senior. For us to bring in two guys that could help him as much as they did it's beyond what you could hope for," said Head Coach Leon Rice.

The impact of Chandler Hutchison, Chris Sengfelder, and Lexus Williams has had on this season simply can't be overstated. The trio combined for over 50 percent of the Broncos' scoring - starting together in every game this season but one.

The leader of the pack is Hutchison who is a top-10 finalist for the Jerry West award and is putting the finishing touches on the first 500-point, 200-rebounds and 100-assist season in school history. He will go down as one of the greatest to ever suit it up in a Boise State uniform. Hard to believe for the kid who only averaged seven points his freshman season.

"There's gotta to be a lot of things set in place for someone to reach the position that I have been coming from where I have been. Life changing decisions that I had to do and the dedication and the amount of hard work that you have to put in into it,” said Senior Forward Chandler Hutchison.

"His right there at the top I know that. Especially these last two years the jump he has made," said Rice.

A victory for Hutchison will be his 87th career win which ties the school record with Mikey Thompson a few years ago.

As of now, there are 11,000 tickets out for tomorrow's regular-season finale. The Broncos are also 9 point favorite against the Cowboys according to the las vegas oddsmakers.