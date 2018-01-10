Scott Little to return to Boise to manage Hawks

BOISE - The Boise Hawks have announced that Scott little will return to the treasure valley for his second season as hawks field manager. Little starts his third season with the Rockies organization.

He has coached and managed in the minor leagues for a handful of teams and played professionally for eight seasons. The Hawks missed the playoffs last season by just one game.

"We're excited to have Scott back to manage the Hawks," said General Manager Bob Flannery.

