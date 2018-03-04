Rocky Mountain picked up their 2nd straight 5A state title

Dan Hawk
10:49 PM, Mar 3, 2018
The 5A state title was on the line this evening as Rocky Mountain was looking for back to back state titles as they faced Hillcrest was playing in their first title game.

Dan Hawk
NAMPA -  

This game a wild one at the Idaho center at the half Hillcrest was up by just 8 points.  All season these were these were the two top defensive teams in 5A.

In the second half, Rocky kept up momentum as three players finished in double digits with Tyler O'Donnell with 16 points.

This game would go to overtime and Rocky's Bench helped them win another state title as they had 12 points to the Knights 2.  The final 59 to 51.

