Riley Lupfer earns 2nd MW POW Honor

BOISE -

Boise State sophomore guard Riley Lupfer was named the Mountain West player of the week for the second time in three weeks.

Lupfer becomes the first player to take home the honor twice this season. This past week she averaged 27 points over the two wins against Fresno State and San Diego State.

Boise State heads to Logan Wednesday night to face Utah State.

For the season, Lupfer ranks 15th in the country in 3-pointers made (60) and 11th in 3-point field-goal percentage (45.5). Over the first six conference games she has now posted four 20-point games, and her 31 3-pointers in mountain west play are 11 more than the second-place player.