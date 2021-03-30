Referee collapses, wheeled off court on stretcher during Gonzaga-USC game

A scary moment occurred during the Gonzaga and Southern California Elite 8 basketball game on Tuesday.

The moment occurred as referee Bert Smith had just set up on the baseline at the 15-minute mark in the first half as USC was moving onto offense when he collapsed and hit his head on the floor.

Smith was unresponsive on the floor but was conscious on the stretcher with his arms folded as medical officials took him off the court to examine him further.

The NCAA said that Smith left the game due to a "medical issue."

"Bert is alert and stable and will not be transported to a hospital. He has been in contact with his family," the NCAA said in a statement.

Standby official Tony Henderson replaced Smith.