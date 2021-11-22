Ravens linebacker returns to practice after being shot in Cleveland

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Ravens player is returning after being sidelined with a bullet wound after being shot in Cleveland.

Malik Harrison was struck in the calf by a bullet on Oct. 31.

According to a police report, a fight had broken out at an area establishment, and security kicked all patrons out.

While the crowd was outside, witnesses saw someone with a gun and started running when several shots were heard. That's when a stray bullet struck Harrison.

After the incident, Harrison was treated and discharged from MetroHealth Medical Center. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Harrison, a Columbus native, was back in Ohio as the Ravens were on a bye.

The Ravens had placed Harrison on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list shortly after the shooting, and after missing three games, he is eligible to return.

On Monday, the team designated Harrison for return to practice.

This season, Harrison has started in five of the seven games he's played, recording 22 total tackles, two for loss.

Camryn Justice first reported this story for WEWS.