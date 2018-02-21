Rams on deck for Coach Rices bunch

Boise State has only three Mountain West regular season games remaining.  The Broncos are looking to pick up their sixth road win of the season when they visit Colorado state tomorrow.

Coach Rice speaks to the Media on his teams match up with Colorado State

BOISE, ID - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Leon Rice provides instruction to guard Marcus Dickinson #0 of the Boise State Broncos during second-half action against the UNLV Rebels on February 03, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 93-91 in overtime. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

In their first meeting, BSU had no problems winning by 22.  The Rams have had all kinds of issues off the court with head coach Larry Eustachy.

He will most likely be fired at the end of the season due to violating a zero-tolerance policy for abusive behavior with his staff and players in 2013.  Coach Rice says the focus is on his own team.

"I don't know the inner workings of that team.  I don't know where they are mentally.  You control what you can control and we are going to prep the best way we can and go with the most energy we can and that's what it's about," said Head Coach Leon Rice.

The series between the two teams is tied 10-10 with Boise State winning the last three contests. The Broncos are 2-8 all-time on the road at CSU.

