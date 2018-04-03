Popovich adds a "Jack of all trades" to BSU Staff

BOISE -

Prior to Spring Ball Coach Harsin rounded out his staff and added Jeff Popovich to his defense as cornerback coach. With adding Popovich he brings a wealth of NFL knowledge as he was with the Indianapolis Colts the past two seasons.

Popovich has 12 years of college coaching experience as well. He worked the last two seasons under Chuck Pagano. He also might be one of the unique coaches that Harsin has on his staff. Popovich spent time as a model for Abercrombie and Fitch and was even a contestant on the bachelorette.

"It was back before reality shows got really popular it really was a fun experience. It was a whole group of guys and we just hung out. We felt like we were back in college we played basketball played and had pool tables did all kinds of stuff. It was a fun experience," said Cornerback Coach Jeff Popovich.