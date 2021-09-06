Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed but feels well

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil soccer great Pelé says an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon has been removed in an operation.

The 80-year-old Pelé went to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo last week for routine exams when the tumor was found.

Pelé said on social media that he went underwent the surgery on Saturday.

"Luckily, I'm used to celebrating big wins alongside you," Pelé said on Facebook. "I'm going to face this match more with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism, and joy to live surrounded by love from my family and friends."

The hospital says he is in an intensive care unit and will be transferred to a regular room on Tuesday.

Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, took to social media to deny he passed out.

"Guys I didn't pass out and I'm very well," Pelé said. "I went to get my routine exams, which I hadn't been able to do before because of the pandemic. Warn I don't play next Sunday!"

Pelé has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012.

He has been forced to use walkers and wheelchairs in public.

He has also been admitted to hospitals in recent years for kidney and prostate procedures.

Pelé is the only male player to win three World Cups.