Winter Olympics: How well do you remember these memorable Team USA moments?

The nuclear tensions on the Korean Peninsula could soon spill over into the sports world. The 2018 Winter Olympics will be in Pyeongchang, South Korea — roughly 50 miles away from the border with North Korea. The proximity to an increasingly agitated rogue nation is making some Olympic committees nervous. France's sports minister told RTL Radio , "If this gets worse and we do not have our security assured, then our French team will stay here." President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un have repeatedly exchanged barbs , with both threatening to annihilate each other's country. There's no telling where the situation will be in 2018. SEE MORE: Trump Announces New Sanctions Against North Korea And North Korea's weapons capabilities have grown significantly in recent months. The country's military has made major strides in its missile program and even claimed it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. That could be one of the reasons the Pyeongchang Games are struggling to sell tickets to the event. Organizers want to sell over 1 million tickets, but it's just a few months out, and they're not even halfway there. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said there was "not even a hint" of a security threat against the Winter Games coming from the Hermit Kingdom. And the president of Pyeongchang's organizing committee says the North won't cause any problems because it will likely have some of its own athletes competing. The games are slated to start February 2018. Trending stories at Newsy.com Aaron Hernandez Had CTE, And His Family Is Taking Action Not All MLB Stadiums Are Equally Safe; An Incident Wednesday Proved It WNBA Finally Gets Its Due In A New Video Game
The NHL might skip the next Winter Olympics, even though the league's players want to go. Commissioner Gary Bettman said league owners " have become increasingly negative " about sending players to the games in 2018. SEE MORE: The NHL Is Getting High-Tech With Its Pucks There are a few reasons why the NHL is hesitant. First off, the Winter Olympics are in the middle of the NHL season, and the league doesn't like calling off two weeks' worth of games so players can go overseas. This also explains why it isn't the players' call. They can't go to the Olympics if they have games to play back home. Then, there's a new wrinkle: The International Olympic Committee won't cover players' costs for insurance and travel to the games, an amount valued at $10 million. "I'm pretty sure that our teams are not really interested in paying for the privilege of disrupting our season. But, we'll have to see what they ultimately decide to do," Bettman said at a press conference in May. The International Ice Hockey Federation says it's doing everything it can to find money to cover those costs but may have to take some funds out of hockey development programs, which the NHL isn't a fan of. The NHL also isn't a fan of the location: Pyeongchang, South Korea. It's not exactly ideal for a league trying to promote its product. "When you do it in a time zone that's nine hours ahead of the East Coast of North America, you're looking at games at 4 in the morning till, I don't know, 2 in the afternoon. That's not exactly prime-time exposure," Bettman said in an interview with CBC's George Stroumboulopoulos. Bettman has said before that having the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010 and Salt Lake City in 2002 was great for the league since it engaged fans in North America. On the flip side, the 2022 games in China are an important opportunity for a sport trying to gain popularity there. But South Korea doesn't appear to be moving the needle in terms of NHL interest. Essentially, the NHL is asking the Olympics, "What's in it for us?" So far, the league hasn't received a compelling answer. Trending stories at Newsy.com Russia's Doping Scandal Involves Over 1,000 Athletes NBA's Westbrook Is Still Averaging A Triple-Double — That's Unheard Of Will E-sports Be The Next Big Olympic Competition?
There are less than 100 days before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and South Korea has a problem — ticket sales. Bloomberg reports organizers have sold about 30 percent of the 1.1 million tickets they want to sell. Many of the Olympic venues are just 60 miles from the North Korean border — an oft-cited concern. Yet while tourists may be less used to North Korean threats, their sales numbers have actually been better. The New York Times notes despite having more than twice as many tickets available to them, South Koreans so far have bought fewer tickets than international fans. SEE MORE: Tunnel Collapse At North Korea Nuclear Site May Have Killed 200 People The outlet reports as of Oct. 24, 57 percent of 320,000 tickets reserved for international fans had been sold. But only about 20 percent of 750,000 tickets saved for South Koreans had been purchased. Sluggish local interest isn't a new problem. Both Brazil and Italy had issues selling tickets leading into their respective Olympic games. South Korean officials say when it comes to planning, their countrymen are known for being late-buyers. That's the same reasoning Italian officials gave for Turin in 2006 and Brazilian officials gave for Rio de Janeiro last year. Trending stories at Newsy.com Houston Astros Win Their First World Series In Franchise History Texans Owner's 'Inmates' Comment Kicks Off Another NFL Firestorm Are MLB Teams Too Quick To Change Managers?
The Miracle on Ice. Nancy and Tonya. Peggy Fleming's triumph.
These Winter Olympic moments are among the most memorable in the history of Team USA — many can recall exactly where they were when they witnessed history.
But do you remember when they happened?
Take the quiz below to test your knowledge of the Winter Olympics.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.