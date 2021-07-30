US women's soccer team advances to semifinals after defeating the Netherlands

TOKYO — The U.S. women’s soccer team has kept its Olympic medal hopes alive by defeating the Netherlands in the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

After the regular game finished in a 2-2 draw, the Americans beat the Dutch 4-2 in penalty kicks on Friday.

Star forward Megan Rapinoe scored the winning goal in the shootout before her teammates stormed the field in celebration.

Before that, U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Miedema’s opening attempt in the shootout, as well as saved a shot from Aniek Nouwen.

Next, the U.S. team will face Canada on Monday.