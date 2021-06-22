Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson breezed to a win in the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials to secure her spot at the Tokyo Games.

Richardson, with her long hair colored orange, finished in a time of 10.86 seconds.

After clinching a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, Richardson made her up into the grandstands to find her grandmother Betty Harp to hug her.

Richardson told the Associated Press that hugging her was "better than winning the race.”

In an interview with NBC’s Lewis Johnson, she spoke about the adversity she’s had to overcome in the past year.

She also revealed that her biological mother died only a week before, saying that she was still here choosing to pursue her dreams, "still coming out here, still making sure to make the family that I still do have on this earth proud."

Javianne Oliver was runner-up in 10.99 and Teahna Daniels took third in 11.03.

The 21-year-old Richardson is big on hair color, just like two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica.

Richardson also draws inspiration from the late Florence Griffith Joyner, which is a reason why she wears her nails so long.

The favorite entering the meet, Richardson, is now on a list of American champions that includes world-record holder Griffith Joyner.