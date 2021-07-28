Bermuda's Duffy wins country's first-ever gold medal with triathlon victory

Athletes from Bermuda competing in the Olympics haven't won a medal in 45 years.

That drought ended Tuesday when Flora Duffy won the country's first-ever gold medal when she placed first in the Olympic women's triathlon.

According to the Associated Press, Bermuda is the smallest country ever to win Olympic gold -- thanks to Duffy, 33.

Duffy said the medal was "bigger" than her, and she hopes to "inspire the youth of Bermuda and everyone back home that competing on the world stage from a small island is really possible.”

The last medal was clinched in 1976 when Clarence Hill won bronze in heavyweight boxing at the Olympic games in Montreal.