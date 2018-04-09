BOISE - The Broncos have shown in the past that they there is a formidable weapon in the backfield. However this spring the numbers are not exactly there. Two tailbacks are on the shelf and two freshmen won't be on campus until this summer.

It means that the three running backs that are working out in spring are getting plenty of reps. One of those three did see the field with Robert Mahone having one touchdown and just over 100 yards a season ago. Also in the mix is Skyler Seibold who was converted from safety. With the numbers down this spring and plenty of work to be done, it should eventually pay off down the road

"We definitely a little more tired but we can't do nothing about that. We just have to suck it up and be a football player," said Running Back Robert Mahone.

"Its different of course learning a new position and getting the feel of it. It's fun for sure that's what we are out there to do,” said Running Back Skyler Seibold.





