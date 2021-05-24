NNU baseball headed to NCAA postseason for the first time in program history

NAMPA — The Northwest Nazarene University baseball team is heading to West Regionals after winning the GNAC tournament.

The Nighthawks secured their spot in the postseason with two wins over Central Washington in a best two out of three series.

“We are pretty pumped, there is no question," Head Coach Joe Schaefer said. "It was pretty awesome getting to win the tournament on our home field."

The Nighthawks, the regular season and now GNAC champions are making their first-ever post-season trip in program history.

"Oh we’re pumped absolutely we are pumped, you know just getting to a regional is one of the harder things in our sport especially at our level so just being a part of it is a big deal," Shaefer said.

Not only will it be their first appearance in the programs 21 years, but the Nighthawks are hosting West Regionals on their home field, Vail Field for the first time ever.

"It is something we may never be able to do again, so we understand the magnitude of it and how exciting it is," Shaefer said.

Nighthawks win!! @NNUBaseball has won the 2021 GNAC Championship with a 9-6 victory over Central Washington!



With the win, the Nighthawks receive the automatic qualifying bid and are headed to their first-ever NCAA postseason! pic.twitter.com/jFbGz1xab6 — NNU Nighthawks (@NNUSports) May 21, 2021

GNAC made the announcement that fans are allowed to attend the games.

"It's awesome. I hope there are a million people there," Shaefer said.

It will be the first time all season the Nighthawks will get to play in front of their friends, family and supporters.

"There's an advantage to being at home in the postseason, so regardless of where we are seeded in this thing it is nice to be at home playing on our home field and getting to have fans in the seats for the first time all year. It is going to create energy, create an atmosphere, and hopefully, we feed off of it," Shaefer said.

Advantage or not, Shaefer said his team has trained all year for this opportunity with a renewed love for the game after having their season taken away last year.

“These guys believe that they are capable of winning a national championship,” Schaefer said.

The No. 2 seed Nighthawks will take on the No. 3 seed Western Oregon May 27 at noon.

NCAA DIVISION II WEST REGIONAL at Vail Field, Nampa, Idaho

Thursday, May 27

Game 1: No. 3 Western Oregon vs. No. 2 Northwest Nazarene, Noon

Game 2: Loser of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Azusa Pacific, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28

Game 3: Winner/Loser of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 1, Noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 (If Necessary)

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD, Noon

Bracket Scenarios

