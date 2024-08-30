NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew, killed by alleged drunk driver on eve of sister's wedding

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew have died, the team confirmed in a statement on Friday. Johnny Gaudreau was 31 years old. Matthew Gaudreau, who was Johnny's college teammate before playing several years in the minor leagues, was 29.

According to a post on the wedding website The Knot, the two brothers were set to be groomsmen at their sister Katie's wedding in Philadelphia on Friday.

"Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend," the Blue Jackets said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

The New Jersey State Police confirmed that the Gaudreau brothers were involved in a cycling accident in Oldmans Township, New Jersey Thursday evening. Police said that the Gaudreaus were struck by a sedan being driven by Sean M. Higgins after Higgins attempted to move around slower-moving vehicles. Police said Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and was charged with two counts of death by auto.

Johnny Gaudreau was arguably one of the top Americans playing in the NHL, having appeared in seven NHL All-Star Games, most recently in 2023. In 2017, he was given the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the "player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Prior to joining the NHL, he was college hockey's top player as he was awarded a Hobey Baker Award in 2014 as a member of Boston College.

He started his career in Calgary before signing a free-agent contract with the Blue Jackets in 2022. He was about to begin his third season in Columbus in about six weeks.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reacted to the announcement in a statement.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew," said Bettman. "While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path."

Gaudreau's death marks the second time an active Blue Jackets player has been killed in an accident in recent years. In 2021, goalie Matiss Kivlenieks was killed in a fireworks incident in Michigan.

