NFL says it will oversee investigation of Commanders' Snyder

The NFL has moved quickly to take over an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

The announcement came hours after the Commanders said the team had hired an outside investigator to look into allegations by former team employee Tiffani Johnston.

She told Congress that Snyder groped her thigh at a team dinner and pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back years ago.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league "will be retaining an investigator to determine the facts."

The Associated Press reported this isn't the first time the league has taken over an investigation that involved Washington.

In 2020, former team employees accused team executives of rampant sexual harassment. Initially, the team hired attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm to investigate, but the league took it over, the news outlet reported.

After Wilkinson turned the finding over to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Snyder was fined $10 million.

He also temporarily turned the team's day-to-day operations over to his wife, Tanya, the AP reported.

According to the AP, Wilkinson's findings have never been released publicly.