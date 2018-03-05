Indianapolis, IN -

The NFL combine was buzzing about former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. He put up some solid numbers today in Indianapolis.

The Riggins native ran the 40-yard dash at 4 points 65 and hand a 39 and a half at the vertical which was good enough for second best among the 21 who participated in the drill. He also took the fifth spot at 124 inches at the broad jump.

NFL.com says that Vander Esch can be an every-down linebacker with very good starting potential and the talent to fill up a stat sheet.

It's worth noting that the site compares Vander Esch skill set to a Karlos Dansby who has been in the league for 14 seasons. National Insider for the NFL network Ian Rapoport had this to see about Vander Esch at the Combine.

"Most people probably haven't even heard of him a couple of weeks ago. The comparison I get from scouts and general managers is very simple to Brian Urlacher. His drills really stood out today he took second in the 20-yard shuttle and the 60-yard shuttle he was in the top 5. Most coaches are looking at his film and saying wow this guy can really really play," said, National Insider Ian Rapoport.

Also at the combine was former Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson who didn't have the impressive day like Vander Esch but his numbers in college speak for themselves.

Wilson's 40-yard dash time tied for 25th out of the 37 receivers. At the bench press, Wilson put up 9 reps at 225 pounds, which was tied for the third-fewest.

The Memphis native finished his senior season with 1500 yards and 7 touchdowns and NFL.com has Wilson as a fourth or fifth-round draft pick.

Remember the draft begins April 26th.