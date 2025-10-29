NCAA delays rule allowing athletes to bet on pro sports

After the NCAA voted to allow collegiate athletes to wager on professional sports, Division I school leaders have decided to delay implementing the rule change.

The pause follows a Justice Department investigation that alleged an active NBA player and coach were involved in an illegal sports and poker gambling scheme.

Earlier this month, Division I leaders approved allowing athletes to bet on professional sports. Last week, leaders of Division II and Division III schools voted in favor as well. While Divisions II and III typically consist of smaller universities whose athletes are less likely to turn professional, a lot of talent in the four major U.S. pro sports leagues comes from Division I programs.

The rule change was initially set to take effect Nov. 1. It will now begin Nov. 22, though it could be delayed again. Schools have until Nov. 21 to rescind their approval.

The NCAA said it will enforce the same sports betting rules for all athletes, regardless of division.

NCAA officials acknowledged that last week’s Justice Department announcement influenced their decision.

“We are grateful for federal law enforcement’s efforts to stamp out illegal sports betting, and I am proud that the NCAA continues to have the most aggressive competition integrity policies in place,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement. “The association has and will continue to pursue sports betting violations using a layered integrity monitoring program for over 22,000 contests, but we still need more states, regulators and gaming companies to help in this effort by eliminating risky prop bets to reduce opportunities for manipulation.”

An anonymous NCAA survey of athletes in 2024 found that, despite bylaws prohibiting it, 22% of male athletes and 5% of female athletes wagered on sports.