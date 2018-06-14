NCAA D-I Eases Up On Transfer Restrictions and Redshirt ruling

BOISE - Things are looking up for some college athletes. The NCAA division one council has approved changes that shift more power from schools to athletes. The organization officially adopting what's called a "Notification of transfer" model.

The change gives athletes more control over where they play. They'll no longer have to ask permission from their university or coach to transfer schools. Schools will be required to promptly enter an athlete's name into a national transfer database.

Another big change will help players get the most out of their red-shirt year. The NCAA will now allow players to participate in up to four games in a season without losing a year of eligibility.

For instance, the change will help players who decide to sit out their first year but then get forced to play a game or two when other players are injured.

"That's the answer to so many problems that you have towards the end of the season. One thing that I have found the guys that play when they are younger when they are true freshman they do better academically they do better overall. This will give you a little bit a nugget to go in there and allow those guys to be apart of it and be in a game plan and still not burn that entire year," said Head Coach Bryan Harsin.