Nawahine emerging as a leader on defense for BSU

BOISE -

It will be a different looking this season for the Bronco defense. Gone is linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. The Broncos will look to find the next great defender to bring havoc to opposing offenses. One name that comes is safety Kekoa Nawahine.

A season ago he finished second on the team behind only Vander Esch in tackles with a 108. He also recovered a fumble and had three interceptions. Nawahine is one of a handful of veterans on defense that understands they will need to step up this fall after losing an NFL caliber leader.

"His leadership out on the field is something we have to fill on the defense and step up into the leadership role. there is going to be a lot of things missing but we are excited to take on that role. We have a whole another year to prove and we can't think too much about last year. We have a bunch of different aspects of this defense this year that we can focus on," said Safety Kekoa Nawahine.