Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for Hall induction

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

Members of a Hall class are asked to choose who they would like to accompany them to the stage and present them before their acceptance speech; when the inductee is being enshrined posthumously, as in Bryant's case, family members are asked to make the decision on the presenter.

Jordan tearfully spoke for more than 11 minutes at the memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles in February 2020.

According to USA Today, the other inductees and their presenters include:

Patrick Baumann, presented by Russ Granik and Vlade Divac

Tamika Catchings, presented by Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley

Tim Duncan, presented by David Robinson

Kevin Garnett, presented by Isiah Thomas

Kim Mulkey, presented by Michael Jordan

Barbara Stevens, presented by Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw

Eddie Sutton, presented by John Calipari, Bill Self, and Sidney Moncrief

Rudy Tomjanovich, presented by Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon

USA Today reported that presenters don't typically give speeches during the inductee ceremony and they must already be in the Hall of Fame.

According to The Associated Press, the ceremony will be held in Uncasville, Connecticut, on May 15.