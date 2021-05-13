Local hockey teams raising money and awareness for mental health and suicide, tournament May 14-16

BOISE — If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it's making sure to check in on the ones you care about.

For the better part of 14 months, people have dealt with many things they've never faced before and that's taken a toll on their mental health.

But, a hockey coach here in the Treasure Valley, Rachel Applebaum, is doing her part to raise awareness about mental health by putting on a hockey tournament May 14 - 16 to raise money and draw attention to the cause.

Rachel Applebaum

12 local adult hockey teams will compete for the Speedy Foundation and The National Alliance on Mental Illness Idaho.

Both organizations help Idaho Idahoans with their mental health and work to prevent suicides.

“With the pandemic and everything and how it has affected people mentally and losing my brother, you know I wanted to bring up a subject or a topic that I knew would hit home for a lot of people,” Applebaum said.

The tournament starts May 14 and runs through the 16th, at the Idaho Central Arena, and is open to the public.

It will also feature a raffle table with prizes, merchandise, and mental health advocacy tables with counselors.

The Schedule is below: