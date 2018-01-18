Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, Cindy Crawford featured in early-release Super Bowl ads

The volcano of Super Bowl ads is already spilling over to the public on social media, 17 days before the biggest football game on the planet.

Among the ads that have already been released is a spot featuring actors Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage between a new Doritos flavor and a Mountain Dew flavor.

Another Pepsi add features Cindy Crawford recreating her iconic Super Bowl ad from 1992. Her new spot features her son, 16-year-old Presley.

Actor Matt Damon is featured in another ad, a partnership between his Water.org organization and Stella Atrois beer.

According to Sports Illustrated, a 30-second ad is projected to cost more than $5 million this year.

Super Bowl LII will be played in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.