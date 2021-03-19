Local four-year-old goes viral for her snowboarding skills in princess dresses

IDAHO — If you're ever up at Bogus Basin, it's likely you'll see a little girl in a dress or tutu zooming down the slopes.

But, don't let the sparkly princess dress or her size fool you. Four-year-old Cash Rowley can shred.

"I like to go snowboarding," Cash said.

She started snowboarding just shy of her first birthday.

“We bought her a snowboard right away because we have that kind of excitement, and we brought her up here and put her on a board, and sent her down the mountain” Nick Rowley, Cash's dad, said.

Now, three years later, she's grown to love the sport even more.

"It’s all she cares about. She watches her own videos, she watches other snowboard videos, and she is just excited to ride," said Nick. "It was kind of one of those things where we got her on the board early and got her riding because we love to, and there’s nothing better than being up here with the family."

Cash's parents started posting her snowboarding videos on TikTok, and they've since gone viral.

“It’s funny. On the way home, she wants our phone to flip through the content to watch herself snowboard," Nick said. "And she gets excited every single time and she watches it all the way down back to town."

There's no doubt Cash is skilled for her age, but that's not what her family cares about.

“The thing we love the most is she is just happy. She is just having a good time,” Nick said.

Cash says her favorite part about snowboarding is throwing snowballs at her mom and dad but adds that she likes going super fast.

But, it's not about how many runs she does, or how fast she makes it down the mountain.

“It is about having fun and the more we keep the stoke up, the better it is going to be for us," Nick said. "Which is now why she wears dresses when she comes snowboarding because she loves to pick out a different one each time."

Her favorite dress to wear is her Ariel one, but she also has plenty of other dresses.

A princess and her snowboard, just making fun memories with her family in the outdoors.

To watch more of Cash's videos on TikTok, click here.