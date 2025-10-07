LeBron’s ‘decision of all decisions’ wasn’t about hoops — but it got fans buying tickets fast

LeBron James’ big announcement Tuesday morning wasn’t about basketball — it was about cognac.

The Los Angeles Lakers star revealed a collaboration with Hennessy, debuting a limited-edition liquor that goes on sale later this month.

James teased the news on social media Monday, calling it “the decision of all decisions.” That phrase, and the timing of the post, led fans to speculate he might be announcing his retirement or other major plans for his basketball future.

The buzz even helped boost ticket sales for the Lakers’ final game of the season.

James’ caption referenced the 2010 televised special “The Decision,” in which he announced he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

This time, there were no big career moves. Just a special-edition cognac.

James has suggested multiple times in recent months that he is nearing the end of his storied career. He leads the NBA in numerous scoring categories, including regular-season and playoff points. No NBA player has participated in more playoff games than James.

During his storied career, James has been selected for 21 consecutive NBA All-Star Games and has been the league MVP four times.

Even at age 41, he continues to be one of the league's most productive players. In 2025, he was named to the All-NBA Second Team, suggesting he was one of the top 10 players in the game last season.

James' Lakers could be counted among the favorites to contend for an NBA title this year. Pairing with Luka Doncic, the Lakers have the fifth-best odds of winning an NBA title this year.